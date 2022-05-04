KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another year means another top honor for one restaurant in Solway.

D&B Hot Dogs and Ice Cream, located at 8909 Oak Ridge Highway, has been ranked by Eat This, Not That as the number one place to get a hot dog in the state of Tennessee. As we previously reported, 2021 proved to be a good year for D&B’s as they were ranked as the top hot dog restaurant in Tennessee by Travel + Leisure, and Yelp ranked them as one of the top 25 places to get a hot dog in the U.S. and Canada. In addition their signature dogs, D&B’s also offers burgers, bologna sandwiches, dessert and more.

To learn more about this popular eatery, you can head to the D&B Hot Dogs website for more information.