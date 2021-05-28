Deals and Steals: Folly Boutique

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) are forming a joint study committee on refugee issues to investigate refugee resettlement and immigration in Tennessee.

The task force will investigate issues surrounding refugee resettlement — specifically related to recent reports of unaccompanied immigrant minors entering through the Chattanooga airport in the early hours of the morning.