Deals and Steals: Folly Boutique

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Deals and Steals time and Folly Boutique is back with another great deal just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Folly Boutique, located in Fountain City, is offering 40% the Zenana premium brand. These tunics and tops are not only comfortable but so sophisticated. The design and fabric is beyond flattering, available in size small to 3X. The beautiful, vibrant colors are the perfect must-have item for your closet this Summer.
How do you get this awesome deal? Visit the ‘Deals and Steals’ landing page on our website and click on Folly Boutique to reveal your coupon! Happy shopping!!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

June 04 2021 02:00 pm

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.