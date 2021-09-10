DEALS & STEALS: Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All children learn through hands-on discovery. Add the ingredients of fun, energetic adults and the love for home cooked food, and you have stirred up the essence of a Lil’ Chef. From preschool to teens, Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio sizzles up amazing programs such as Birthday Parties, Weekly Classes, Camps, Adult Classes, Corporate Events, Kids Night Out Events and Etiquette Classes!

This weekend, if you book a pack of classes you’ll receive a $10 gift card. Or, when you book a party, you’ll receive one free party favor for each of your guests. Just be sure to have your Deals & Steals coupon from Living East Tennessee.

