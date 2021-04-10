DEALS & STEALS: Southern Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week, we’re giving you Deals & Steals from The Southern Market. Six local vendors are offering great deals on clothing, accessories, and items for the home.

BJ’s Classic Beaded Designs. Betty designs unique Kumihimo beaded and braided jewelry, bookmarks, and Christmas ornaments. She also designs one-of-a-kind wire wrapped bracelets and leather beaded bracelets. Get 20% off choice bracelets.

Southern Porch Scents Company. At Southern Porch Scents Company the specialty is soy candles. You will find candles in tins, Mason jars, and melts. This product is a non-toxic product. There is a choice of many wonderful scents. Southern Porch Scents Company is happy to offer any scent of our 8oz. Mason Jar Paraffin-Free Soy candles $10.

Benefits of soy wax:

· Soy wax is derived from a vegetables, (soy beans), while it’s counter partner, paraffin wax is derived from petroleum (a refined a gasoline product).

· Soy wax is a natural, renewable resource.

· Soy wax is biodegradable and cleans up with plain old soap and water.

· Soy wax has a lower melting point than paraffin wax and because of this, soy candles will burn slower or longer than paraffin candles.

· Soy wax burns with zero petro soot, creating petro soot free candles. Paraffin candles burn with petro-soot

Foothills Custom Gifts. At Foothills Custom Gifts Erica offers painted woods signs, Tennessee barn wood signs, laser engraved hymn décor, wooden jewelry, tumblers, hats, and other engraved décor such as cutting boards and ornaments. In-stock popular laser Hymnal Plaques, regularly priced at $37.99 are now $29.99.

The Lake Shop/Just Gotta Have It! The Lakegirl products are for those who love life near the water. Their products are a trusted resource for clothing and accessories that are feel-good and effortless. The Lake Shop/Just Gotta Have It!, a trusted source for the Lakegirl lifestyle everywhere! This weekend, get 20% off Lakegirl apparel.

Creatively Southern. Home Decorations with hand-lettered designs for signs, tea towels, aprons, bowls, gift bags/boxes, shirts, cutting boards, coasters, wall signs and décor. Ellora also does hand-lettering for custom orders. Creatively Southern is offering a 20% discount on any in-stock sign.

The Snug Suit, LLC. Double zipper for easier diaper changes. Fold-over cuffs for hands and feet. Exclusive prints and patterns. No buttons, snaps, or interior tags. Extra length to add use for child’s wear. The Snug Suit’s special offer is buy one snug suit and get one half off.

