KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you love to shop? If so, you probably also love a good de al. We want to help you find the best. This week’s Deals & Steals is Folly Boutique, located in Fountain City.

Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 only, get 40% off sweaters and 50% off select items, including kimonos and daisy trees. Just print the Deals & Steals coupon, or show it on your phone. You can also find the deals online at follyboutique.com.