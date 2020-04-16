Decadent Peanut Butter Bars are the answer to your sweet dreams

Baking is a wonderful stress reliever with the most enjoyable results. We’re making these chewy and decadent Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate as fun splurge for the whole family.

Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate

By Melanie Morris

Ingredients:

¾ cup peanut butter

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup white sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Chocolate frosting (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease 8” or 9” square baking pan with cooking spray.

Cream together in mixer peanut butter, butter, and both sugars. Add in eggs and vanilla and mix to combine.

Dry ingredients go in next: flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until everything comes together evenly. Add chocolate chips and mix on low just to incorporate.

Spoon peanut butter mixture into greased baking pan and spread evenly. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Allow to cool completely, then top with fudgy chocolate frosting (optional) and enjoy!