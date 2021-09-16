Delauder’s creates burger with BBQ, bacon and brisket

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Delauder’s Smoky Mountain BBQ is sticking to their strengths and dishing out a mouth-watering burger for GatlinBURGER Week.
The “Great Smoky Mountain Delaudernator Widow Maker” is a beef patty topped with with brisket, bacon, onion straws, lettuce, and bourbon BBQ sauce aioli on a toasted bun.
GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).
Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”