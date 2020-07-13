Delicious meatloaf and potatoes made in an instant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kim Hansard, from The Marc & Kim Show on Star 102.1 isn’t just helping cohost Living East Tennessee this month, she’s helping us in the kitchen with some delicious and easy recipes for you and your family!

Today she showed us one of her favorite Instant Pot recipes for meatloaf and potatoes and it is oh so yummy!



Meatloaf and Potatoes Instant Pot Meal:

2 lbs Ground beef

2 eggs

1 C chicken broth or water

1 box Stove Top Stuffing-Chicken flavor

1/2 cup Ketchup + extra for topping

Worcestershire Sauce to taste

1 packet Onion Soup Mix

6 or so Red or other small potatoes

Spray bottom of Instant Pot with cooking spray. Place quartered or whole potatoes in pot. Cover with 1 cup Chicken Broth it water. Place Instant pot rack on top of potatoes. Mix ingredients for Meat loaf and place in casserole OR Aluminum foil ‘bowl’. Cocker tightly with foil. Make an aluminum foil sling for under the casserole or ‘boat’ and place in instant pot.

Cool on high pressure for 30 minutes. Quick release pressure, when done.