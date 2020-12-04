Delicious veggies this winter from innovative agriculture by HATfresh

LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – HATfresh offers naturally grown produce year-round through innovative agriculture and aquaponic systems.

This Community Supported Agriculture program, also known as a CSA, continues to serve not only the East Tennessee community, but communities across the globe through its parent company HATponics.

HATfresh offers fresh vegetable deliveries every single Friday, delivered right to the door. Allison Oakes, team member at HATfresh, shares some quick and easy tips on how to incorporate these vegies into weekly meal plans.

For more information about HATfresh, the CSA program or HATponics, head online learn more about its sustainable, environmental products and services.