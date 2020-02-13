Delivering ‘Sweets to the Sweet’ for InterFaith Health Clinic’s annual fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – InterFaith Health Clinic’s annual “Sweets to the Sweet” fundraiser, raised more than 50 thousand dollars to benefit low-income and uninsured patients in the greater-Knoxville area.

This fundraiser gives local donors an opportunity to purchase a bundt cake to be delivered to their “sweetie,” while in turn sponsoring a current or future patient at the InterFaith Health Clinic. Volunteers all across East Tennessee came together to deliver these sweets, bringing Valentine’s Day Smiles to members of the community!

Here’s a look of today’s deliveries from Tearsa Smith and Chelsea Haynes!