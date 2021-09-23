Dementia education and empathy begins in childhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association reports that one-in-nine people, or an estimated 6.2 million Americans, ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021, meaning that many of your audience have been affected by the horrible disease. While many choose to treat the disease as taboo and don’t discuss it with the younger generation, research shows that people who view aging more positively, tend to be healthier in their own later years, including brain health. Wilson can review and demonstrate the activities that benefit and connect children with their afflicted grandparent. They can also discuss why educating young children on memory-loss and aging is so critical for building an empathetic, insightful and caring community.

Joy Wilson, of Knoxville’s Right at Home, joined us in the studio to talk about the importance of educating young people about Alzheimer’s Disease.

