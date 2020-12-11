DENSO seeks to hire new employees and will include sign-on bonus

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – DENSO is looking to fill several positions as the company revs up production into the new year.

Senior Recruiter, Erica Smith, said DENSO is a great place to work that offers great pay and benefits to new hires. In addition to this, DENSO is implementing COVID-19 safety protocols to make sure all employees are safe amid the pandemic.

DENSO is currently offering sign-on bonuses for new hires, so apply today and start a new career with a company who prides itself on “crafting to the core.”

