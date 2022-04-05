MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On April 6th, 7th, and 8th the Capital Theatre in Maryville will play host to Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.

Descendants: The Musical is a tale that follows the lives of the children of famous characters from the world of Disney. The Broadway Center for the Arts puts on performances like this throughout the year celebrating young artist in our community. Tickets are still available for some of the performances, preregister tickets to make sure you can attend this performance.

For more information or to reserve your tickets visit the Broadway Center for the Arts website.