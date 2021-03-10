Design your own “Tennessee Smart Yard” with the UT Arboretum Society

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Learn how you can create a “Tennessee Smart Yard,” at this Zoom educational presentation, co-sponsored by the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the UT Arboretum Society on Thursday, March 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Residential areas are a significant part of our Tennessee landscapes and it is important to make residents a critical stakeholder group in watershed management strategies. The University of Tennessee Extension along with its partners is empowering residents with information on how to nurture a healthy, ecologically-sound landscape that provides benefits both for humans and our environment. The program will be presented by Dr. Andrea Ludwig, Associate Professor of Ecological Engineering in the Biosystems Engineering and Soil Department at the University of Tennessee.

“Our latest efforts have created an online platform for residents to learn from our experts from the comfort and safety of their own homes and at their own pace. With each certified Tennessee Smart Yard, the benefits compound towards greater protection of our valuable natural and water resources in Tennessee,” said Dr. Ludwig.

Dr. Ludwig is the co-director of Tennessee Smart Yards, a sustainable landscaping educational program that seeks to certify private property across the state as “Tennessee Smart Yards.” Dr. Ludwig has worked as the State Stormwater Management Specialist for UT Extension since 2010. In addition, she holds a Ph.D. in Biological Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Registration for this free online event is required. The format for this program will be Zoom. To register go to: https://utarboretumsociety.org. Please contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.

In accordance with the University of Tennessee guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, programs are currently being presented online. Though the UT Arboretum Society’s educational programs are not on-site activities, the UT Arboretum Society is pleased to bring the public some great online options.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to utarboretumsociety.org