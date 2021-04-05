Designing beautiful smiles and more at Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Frank Snyder and Curt Young share more than just their friendship, they also share strong faith and a desire to inspire others. Together they have done just that by collaborating as authors on a new book, “I Can See.”

Snyder and Young joined us to share more about the book and why this project was so important to them. They told us more about wanting to pass onto their children and grandchildren that no matter what happens in their lives, they can always turn to God for comfort and guidance. He will always be there for all of us no matter what situation develops in their lives.