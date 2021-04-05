Designing beautiful smiles and more at Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Your smile is likely the first thing people notice about you when you walk into a room. So if you are not satisfied with your smile, why not let the experts help you design the smile of your dreams! Our friends at Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery provide a variety of dental and cosmetic procedures that can help you put your best face forward. Today Dr. Otto Slater tells us more about some of the procedures offered at the Maryville location and shares some exciting news about a second location coming soon.