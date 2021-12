KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our friend, Krista DeSocio, is back in the kitchen whipping up the perfect holiday food.

We first started to make everyone’s favorite cake pops, but if you do not have much of a sweet tooth, DeSocio helped with that.

DeSocio recommends making her famous fried olives. This appetizer takes less than 4 minutes to make and are the perfect starter dish for any table setting.

For more information on Krista DeSocio, visit her website and get cooking.