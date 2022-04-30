KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Neuropathy is a condition that affects many, and a local business is ensuring you detect signs early.

Thrive Neuropathy has been serving all ages in the East Tennessee community for quite sometime now, and their team is ready to help you if you are concerned.

Neuropathy or peripheral neuropathy are conditions in which the peripheral nervous system is damaged, meaning the nerves that connect organs and limbs to your central nervous system are not receiving the proper signals. This affects mobility, sense of touch, and much more causing a painful experience.

As of right now, Thrive Neuropathy are offering a $49 special that includes a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. This is all at a value at over 200 dollars.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 315-7479.