BREAKING NEWS

Living East Tennessee

Dine against Cancer at Sticky Rice Cafe

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sticky Rice Cafe joined us in the Living East Tennessee kitchen to share more about how they are giving back to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network. 

Dine in Monday, June 10, 2019 and a portion of your order will go to support the Cancer Action Network.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center