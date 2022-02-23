KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to go back trillions of years at an upcoming event that has something for everyone in the family.

On Feb 26 & 27, The Knoxville Convention Center will be welcoming the 2022 Dino and Dragon Stroll.

Get an up close and personal look at some of history’s most famous real and mythical creatures. Many can take part in various interactive activities including themed rides, Dinosaur Scooters, and other riding experiences.

While walking around, several life-like, full size Dinosaurs will be walking around dancing, greeting, and making sure you are having a good time.

During the event, there will be several charity initiatives at the Dino & Dragon Stroll. Food donations are encouraged and accepted at each event towards Stomp Out Hunger. Guests are asked to bring food items that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.