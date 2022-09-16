KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carolina’s are hitting East Tennessee this week.

The Dirty Grass Soul Band will be playing in Market Square on Thursday, September 15 in Market Square. This is all a part of the Concert on the Square series that will soon be ending for the season.

The band mates, Kevin, Kris, Lance, Greg, Tommy, and Jared are excited be playing back in Knoxville for the second time since the pandemic. 2022 marks the band’s 10 year anniversary and since then, the band has traveled all over the country alongside big names like Trace Adkins and Hank Williams Jr.

Listen below to hear the band for yourself.

There is still time to catch a show in Market Square. Dirty Grass Soul Band will be closing out the first half their tour here in East Tennessee.

For more information on the band and to hear their music, visit their website.