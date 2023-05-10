KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lilienthal Gallery, an exquisite gallery in Knoxville, features both local and international artists. Their latest colorful and energetic exhibition showcases the work of six artists, which include men and women from Israel and Knoxville, Tennessee.

The featured artists include Gili Avisar, Gitit Alexandra Fridberg, Maria Merfeld, Carl Gombert, Joesph Ashman & Orel Brodt.

Ilana Lilienthal, the owner, explains that the latest exhibit, “The Vibe,” combines colorful paintings and textiles, themes of healing, duality, and more. She states, “The artists exemplify a deep connection to the spiritual and natural world and encourage us to find a place for our inner Vibe.”

To view an exhibit, or to learn more about Lilienthal Gallery, check out their website.