KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clayton Center for the Arts announces the “The Superlative Artistry of Japan,” a traveling art exhibition, which kicks off on Wednesday, July 26th at the DENSO Gallery of the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, Tennessee.

The exhibit features a collection of works, art, and material that embody “superlative artistry.” Many of the works hail from the Meiji era (1868 – 1912). You can explore Japan’s creative culture and monozukuri spirit of the theme of superlative artistry, which refers to exceptional methods and techniques, ingenious expressions and concepts, and a high level of perfection.

The exhibit will showcase 38 items across a wide range of genres, including contemporary art, craft works, food samples, and Shokugan (small toys sold with candy).

The Asian Culture Center of Tennessee partnered with the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville to make the exhibit happen.

The exhibit is free and open to public viewing Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but is closed on weekends. Be sure to check out this superlative exhibit from Wednesday, July 26 through Friday, August 11 before it moves on to its next destination.

To learn more about the exhibit, check out their website.