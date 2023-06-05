KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 3rd Annual Dolly-themed festival, Rhinestone Fest, hits Old City this Friday through Sunday, June 2nd – June 4th.

People can celebrate and dress up in their Dolly-best to enjoy a weekend of music, history, fun, and of course, delicious food and beverages.

One food and drink vendor, CTL Events Knox, will be serving up items like Organic Dye Free Cotton Candy and Italian Sodas. They will feature a special Dolly-themed soda; The Rhinestone Cowgirl that has lotus (optional for those wanting caffeine-free), white peach, coconut, and raspberry flavors, a splash of cream, in a pink reusable cup topped with pink candy, and a cowboy hat for Dolly of course!

You can also “Dollify” your cotton candy cones with pink sprinkles, pink dum dum, and mini cowboy hats as well!

Pretentious Craft Co. will also be commemorating the Smoky Mountain Songbird with a glitter-themed seltzer. Plus, Pretentious Craft Co.’s owner, Matthew Cummings, designed and created a one-of-a-kind purple Dolly t-shirt to commemorate the Queen of Country.

In addition to its beers, seltzers, and other libations, Pretentious Craft Co. will also feature glass-blown roses and other colorful vases in honor of Dolly Parton. You can sip on your drink, while you watch the crafters blow glass. Glassblowing is a glass-forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe.

To learn more about Pretentious Craft Co. and CTL Events Knox, check out their websites here and here.