CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Chattanooga’s Summer PLAYlist gives you a chance to experience the beauty of the world around us at the Tennessee Aquarium and the Creative Discovery Museum.

At the Tennessee Aquarium you can experience the magic of sea life, the wonder of the butterfly sanctuary, and explore their newest project which turns trash taken out of our oceans into beautiful works of art that showcase the importance of being good stewards of our planet. With passionate and knowledgeable staff ready to lead you through both the ocean and river journeys, taking visitors to different ecosystems that explore the creatures that can be found there and what we can do to keep the waterways thriving for eras to come.

Whether you are inside the Chattanooga facility or exploring through its outreach programs, the Creative Discovery Museum engages the senses, inspiring exploration and igniting children’s passion for learning through play. By creating interactive activities that inspire children and the young at heart to explore and discover, the Creative Discovery Museum inspires visitors to see the world in a different and playful way.

For more information visit the Tennessee Aquarium website or the Creative Discovery Museum website. Make sure that you add the Tennessee Aquarium and the Creative Discovery Museum to your Chattanooga Summer PLAYlist.