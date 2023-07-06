KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You may recognize Cera Smith from Living East Tennessee’s weekly “Pet of the Week” segments on WATE-TV. Not only is Cera Smith the Pet Help Program Manager with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, but she is an accomplished artist.

Smith created “Alters by Kaledra,” which includes original art, paintings, and pins. Smith adds, “I love to bring fantastical creations to life through my art!”

The artist, animal welfare advocate, and adventurer enjoys hand-crafting beautiful pieces, like 11×7 paintings, and even enamel pins. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she switched her plans from wanting to become a tattoo artist to becoming a pin creator.

To find out where you can get your own pins or prints, check out the Alters by Kaledra website.