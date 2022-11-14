KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A celebration of all things Disney, ‘Disney on Ice’ combined thrilling figure skating with your favorite characters from the Disney collection.

This past weekend the Knoxville Civic Coliseum transformed into a Disney lovers paradise on ice as ‘Disney on Ice’ came to town. With a talented cast of figure skaters and the great stories from the Disney collection the characters that you know and love came to life to the audiences’ delight.

Disney on Ice’s “Lets Celebrate” performance’s next stop will be Biloxi, MS. You can find more information on all of the tours at the Disney on Ice website.