‘Let’s Celebrate!’ comes to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and brings all of your favorite Disney characters to life! A party that the whole family can enjoy with this ice spectacular. Highlighting the stories of Frozen, Finding Dory, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, plus special appearances from other beloved Disney characters.

The near-two-hour show will sure to keep everyone engaged as your favorites skate around and dance with you. Donald and Goofy will try their best to make the best movie ever and you get to follow along in their journey!

Disney on Ice will be performing November 10-13 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. You can purchase tickets here.