KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a small world after all here in Knoxville.

The Tennessee Theatre welcomes Disney Princess: The Concert on Wednesday, April 6.

The show features an All-Star Quartet of Broadway stars, animated film actors, and acclaimed singers. Anneliese van der Pol, Disney Channel star, is returning back to her theater roots in this show.

She says this show is perfect for all ages. Many will be able to hear songs that were made famous decades ago, to ones that have been newly released. Each person in the family has lived through their own Disney journey, and this show allows them to celebrate it all together.

Show goers are encouraged to dress in their favorite Disney characters, to be a part of the night with the cast.

Anneliese started her Disney journey at the age of 16 on the Disney Channel hit show, That’s So Raven. She then went on to play numerous roles on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, Annie, and more. in 2021, she had re-joined her former cast for a Disney Channel reboot, Raven’s Home.

Come along with Anneliese and her Disney journey by seeing Disney Princess: The Concert live on April 6.

For information on tickets, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.