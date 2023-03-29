GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Aquatic life and the Easter bunny are ready to greet you this season.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are bringing back their annual Great Easter Extravaganza to make your Easter holiday special. The event will kick off on Friday, April 7 and will run until Sunday, April 9 at the popular Gatlinburg attraction.

The event is free and will include free admission to the aquarium all day.

They will have much to do and see including games, scavenger hunts, prizes and more. You can even enjoy breakfast and photos with the Easter bunny.

This event is presented by Kinder Joy, the leading toy and treat company that aims to help parents create joyful memories. Kinder Joy will be traveling all over the country bringing their imaginative fun to all attractions including aquariums, zoos and more.

For more information on the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, visit their website.