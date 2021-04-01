DIY chinoiserie Easter eggs with Julia Richardson Gibbs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The Easter countdown is on and if you are still planning on decorating eggs with your family, we have a fun DIY idea for you! The blue and white inspired chinoiserie influenced pieces are all the rage these days, so our friend Julia Richardson Gibbs has an easy and cool project for us! Today we are creating beautiful blue and white eggs with MOD Podge and some cocktail napkins! It’s a project that is sure to bring lots of style and flare to your Easter basket this year! Enjoy!