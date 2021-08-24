DIY Trays & Graze at AR Workshop Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the hottest trends in entertaining right now is charcuterie trays! So, how do you impress your guests with a personal touch. AR Workshop and Amazing Graze Grazing Tables are teaming up for “Trays & Graze at AR Workshop” on Wednesday, September 1 at 6:00 pm.

During the 3-hour course, you’ll learn to build your own charcuterie tray with AR Workshop and then Amazing Graze Grazing Tables will be sharing some charcuterie tricks and tips.

You can find more information at arworkshop.com/knoxville.