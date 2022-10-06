KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Effortless Girl stops by the studio to show us some great ways to spruce up your home this autumn without breaking the bank.

East Tennessee comes alive in the autumn months. As the temperatures cool and the leaves change color something about fall gets everyone in the spirit for celebration. Julie Loven, the Effortless Girl shows us two great DIY projects that are budget friendly, easy for anyone to replicate, and you can use to decorate for the season.

The first project are Pine Cone Fire-starters:

Pine Cones

Old Wax / Candle

Twine / String

A Pot for melting wax

Scissors

Take a length of twine or string and wrap it around your pine cone, leaving at least 2 inches on the top. Heat the wax in the pot until it is melted (do not let it bubble or get too hot). Hold the pine cone by the excess twine and dunk it into the melted wax. Put pine cone aside to dry.

The next project will get you in the Halloween spirit, Jack-O-Lantern Mullet Planters:

Old Candy Bucket

Concrete

Scissors or box cutter

Object to mold opening (such as a hard plastic disposable cup)

Fill the old candy bucket with concrete and place the hard plastic cup in the bucket opening. Let the concrete dry. Remove the cup and cut away the candy bucket. You can now decorate your planter any way that you would like. For a quicker version of this project simply paint the old candy bucket and fill with dirt and flowers. When the Halloween season is over, simply spin the planters around for year long enjoyment.

For more information on these project and more great DIY project ideas visit The Effortless Girl website.