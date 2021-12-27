

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Getting crafty with a familiar face to close out 2021.

The Effortless Girl, Julie Loven, has all that you will need to ring in the new year.

From party hats, jewelry, décor, and even signs, you will be the only one people are looking at this New Years Eve.

Loven explains that DIY is for everyone and that it doesn’t require any kind of skill or talent to try it out. Her pieces are famously known for looking as expensive as they come, but only costing her under $10 to make every time.

Who says you cannot make your own NYE accessories?

Everyone loves a good photo moment on NYE, and her 2022 signs make the perfect addition. With extra cardboard bound to be lying around the house, you can make tons of these fun signs!

For more information of The Effortless Girl, visit Julie Loven’s website.