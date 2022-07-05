MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For 40 years, one organization has been working hard to provide meals to numerous people across East Tennessee.

Serving 18 counties throughout the region, the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee distributes over 22 million pounds of food each year. To make this all possible, Second Harvest relies on the help of volunteers to pack food boxes, help out at special events, and more. Storyteller Allante Walker got to experience this firsthand as he spent some time doing volunteer work at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

If you would like to spend some time volunteering for this organization, you can head to the Second Harvest website for more information.