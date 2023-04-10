KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Plenty of people face the challenge of not knowing how to pursue their true passion(s). A lot question how to start, the outcome or if the challenges they face will be worth it. Rebecca George, an East TN author, speaker and host of the podcast, Radical Radiance, says you just have to, Do the Thing, which is the title of her new book.

It’s an interactive book that allows readers to not only follow along with Rebecca’s story, but it gives people the opportunity to think about their own story and write their way to the future they see for themselves, while also incorporating encouragement and biblical insight.

“Do the Thing offers a hopeful place to start with these hard questions,” Rebecca said. “We all face tough moments in our calling, and the book offers story and practical help as readers encounter these moments and take their next step of faith,” she said.

Those excited to read the book can also head to Vienna Coffee Company for the book’s launch party on April 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be signed copies of the book for purchase, a time for worship and Rebecca will share a message.

Rebecca’s greatest joy is helping women pursue their passions, and readers will get a feel for that through her book! Find out more over on Rebecca’s website.