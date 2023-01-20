KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – A local company is excited to be bringing back a once in a lifetime opportunity to deserving teachers.

Oak Ridge Associated Universities are kicking off their annual Extreme Classroom Makeover giveaway worth 25,000 dollars towards new technology. Submissions are open now for 3rd through 10th grade science or math teachers. Teachers must be at a public school within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge. Eligible counties include Blount, Knox, Anderson, Grainer and more.

To enter, visit their website and submit a 3 to 4 minute video explaining why new technology will help advance your classroom’s education.

ORAU has created this fun contest to improve STEM education and provide teachers with the top of the line equipment to do so. ORAU launched their first makeover in 2008.

First place winner will be awarded $25,000 and the runner up will receive $5,000. There will also be a third place for the viewer’s choice award for $2500.

Judging will begin in February and winners will be announced in early March.

For more information on ORAU and other programs they offer, visit their website and Facebook page.