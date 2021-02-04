Documenting history from behind the lens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past two years, documentary photographer, Josh Collins, has dedicated his free time to sharing stories of East Knoxville through photos.

“The East Knoxville community gets overlooked, and it’s a very beautiful community,” Collins said. “I long for East Knoxville to have the same voice as the rest of the Knoxville communities do.”

This passion project began as Collins moved in with an older couple in East Knoxville as he was going through a tough time. To clear his mind, he began to take walks in East Knoxville neighborhoods and made sure to take his camera with him.

From there bloomed beautiful stories capturing the culture and celebrating the history of East Knoxville, along with the disparities between it and other Knoxville neighborhoods.

“I have developed beautiful and genuine relationships here and I want to continue to capture that,” Collins said. “I feel super honored and I do want to show respect and honor and dignity to Black people.”

Collins continues to share the stories of East Knoxville and plans to expand to South Knoxville in 2021. His work is on display inside of Perk City Coffee and on his company’s website: Josh Collins Photography.