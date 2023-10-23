OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Amvets Post 2 and the Oak Ridge Kennel Club are hosting Dog Days of Howl-O-Ween to benefit Service Animal projects!

You can bring your canine companion to Oak Ridge, Tenn. for a “Howl-o-ween” good time on October 28 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will raise awareness and support for the AMVETs Ladies Auxiliary’s Service Animal Projects and Programs. These programs include PAWS WITH A CAUSE, Medical Alert Dogs, K-9 Police Dogs and Veterans Service Animal Training.



The event will feature an ORKC Open House with “Meet the Breeds”, police K-9 demonstrations, “Try Your Dog At Agility” and “Weiner Dog Races” for a small donation, trick dog demonstrations, prizes, giveaways, gift baskets, breed, shelter and rescue groups, free food for kids, trunk or treating for dogs and kids and professional pet photos.



There will also be many vendor booths, and admission is free. Please note, all dogs must be on a leash. Parking is provided at the AMVETs Post.

Location: 190 Adams Ln. Oak Ridge, TN 37830

To learn more about these organizations and this cause, please visit the Amvets Post 2 Oak Ridge TN on Facebook Page.