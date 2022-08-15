FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The 6th Annual Dog Daze Festival returned to Farragut and brought out dogs and the ones that love them most.

Dog Daze has become a partnership between Shop Farragut and the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs. The main event to watch is the K9 aquatic competition that allows dogs from all over the country to compete in diving, swimming, and catching challenges.

This event helps advance champion dogs onto the World Finals.

The competition was not the only site to see.

Local vendors brought their best to ensure you and your family had fun. Food trucks, children’s activities, and apparel were available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the event went to the B.A.A.R.K. Foundation, a non-profit that helps the DockDogs community in their time of need.

To stay up to date on the next event in Farragut, visit their website.