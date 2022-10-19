KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When spring rolls around, the Dogwood Trees brings East Tennessee to life. Now is the time of year to get planting and to support the Dogwood Arts programs.

There is nothing better when spring rolls into East Tennessee than the annual Dogwood tree bloom. The vibrant colors let us know to shed our winter coats and get ready for the beauty of spring in East Tennessee. But what many do not see if the tireless work being done by the Dogwood Arts team and supporters just like you.

Until November 16th you can do your part by purchasing a bare root tree for $25 dollars or gift a tree which includes a commemorative card. Memorial trees are so available to carry on the memory of friend or loved one.

For more information or to set up your purchase visit the Dogwood Arts – Bazillion Blooms webpage.