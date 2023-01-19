KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Calling all local artisans that love all things Dolly Parton.

Rala Knoxville has officially announced they are bringing back their annual Dolly Art Competition. This contest marks the fifth year the giftshop will be holding this fun event.

The Dolly Art Contest is open for submissions as of today. The deadline is Sunday, April 30.

Artists have the chance to win prizes for 1st through 4th place, including Dollywood tickets, Jerry’s Artarama gift cards, and Rala gift cards.

Rala asks for original art submissions relating to Dolly and her legacy in East Tennessee. Over the years Rala has received so many wonderful, creative submissions every year. Two-time winner, Annie Rochelle says she is excited to be a part of this awesome art initiative in the area. “They are always so excited to see what Dolly means to the unique and varied artists from East Tennessee, and from all around the region,” she says.

Rochelle is a Knoxville artist whose work combines the relationship between culture and the environment. For more information on her and how to find her work, visit her website and Instagram page.