SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fun and rewarding competition is set to kick off in Sevierville and pay homage to the city’s most famous native.

The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition has officially kicked off and is currently accepting entries for 2023.

There are two divisions for those over and under the age of 13. Those who are wanting to enter must submit a video of them singing one of Dolly Parton’s songs from her impressive repertoire of over 3,000 musical works, including songs she has written for other artists.

The deadline to enter will be on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Finalists from each division will be selected to perform at the 2023 Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival on Saturday, May 20 in Downtown Sevierville. This is the only vocal competition in the world that honors and celebrates the songwriting talent of Dolly Parton.

The winners will receive a cash prize as well as the chance to have a recording session in Music City.

Sevierville’s 19th annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival will kick off on Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 20. The event is free and will have something for the whole family including live music on two different stages, a BBQ competition, and more.

Over 40 of the best BBQ cook teams in the country will compete for $17,500 in cash, plus the title of “Tennessee State Champion” in the “Bush’s Best TN State Championship Cook Off.”

To learn more information about the competition, you can visit their website.