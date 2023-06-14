PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — If you are the type that has to be watching something on tv while eating a meal, prepare for a meal like no other. Instead of sitting in front of a screen, why not see some real action? Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction features a four-course feast and a fantastic, stunt-filled show for all ages. Parton herself deems it “the Smokies’ most fun place to eat,” so it has to be true.

The one-of-a-kind experience allows guests to witness expert riders guide 32 magnificent horses through barrel races, flame-engulfed hoops and trick riding. A striking 12.5 million LED video wall backdrop creates an experience so immersive, guests feel as if they have been transported deep in the Smoky Mountains. New this year is a stunning aerialist act sure to amaze Stampede guests.

If you want real action while enjoying an amazing meal this summer, visit Dolly Parton Stampede’s website.