PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – People who visit Dollywood Parks & Resorts will now have more places to stay during their trip.

Suite 1986, Dolly Parton’s most recent tour bus, is now open for guests to reserve and stay overnight. Located outside of the DreamMore Resort and Spa, Suite 1986 guests will receive special culinary creations, concierge service, and they will receive complimentary gifts. The Prevost tour bus accommodates two guests, and the experience is a two-night minimum and starts at $10,000. A portion of the proceeds from each stay will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation.

In 2023, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort will open its doors. The new resort will feature 302 rooms and suites, 26,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event space, a two-story stone fireplace with a never-ending flame, and an acoustic music room inspired by Dolly Parton. The HeartSong Lodge & Resort is inspired by Dolly’s love for the Smoky Mountain.

To learn more about both of these lodging options, you can head to the Dollywood website for more information.