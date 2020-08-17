Dollywood boasts new accolades as one of the world’s best amusement park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Trip Advisor recently named Dollywood as one of the “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for theme parks all across the world.

Securing the eighth spot on this list, the team at Dollywood is excited to share this news and is thankful for all of the support throughout the years.

“To be included in the top-10 with the most iconic parks in the industry illustrates our strong commitment to delivering the absolute best guest experience,” said Craig Ross, the Dollywood Company President. “On behalf of Dolly and all of our hosts, we are thankful to be named in the company of these amazing parks. This truly is a great honor.”

Dollywood continues to celebrate this commitment to excellence with their brand-new Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days, recognizing the front line workers, first responders, public employees and military who continue to serve during this global pandemic.

This initiative allows qualifying guests to buy a one-day Dollywood admission ticket online for just $39 plus tax.

Dollywood is still planning on its annual celebrations including the Great Pumpkin Luminights and Smoky Mountain Christmas. To keep up with all of the exciting things happening at Dollywood, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.