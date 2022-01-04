KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you ready for your big break?

Dollywood is holding entertainment auditions to gear up another great year at the popular theme park.

The new season kicks off on Mar. 12, 2022, and Dollywood is looking for anyone who is ready to entertain. They are looking to cast singers, dancers who can sing, costumed characters and so much more.

Auditions will be held at Dollywood on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 and Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. For out of town interests, auditions will also take place at the Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Auditions are by appointment only and need to be scheduled in advanced.

All available roles range from full time, part time, and seasonal positions.

Many successful entertainers have gotten their start at Dollywood. Carly Pearce, country music singer/songwriter started her career by performing in Dollywood’s “Country Crossroads” show.

If you are interested in auditioning, check out the requested requirements, as well as applying online.