KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Living East Tennessee studio was in for a big treat.

Hannah Dasher, Nashville singer-songwriter and TikTok star, kept us entertained all hour long.

Hannah Dasher has kicked off her Dollywood DreamMore Resort winter series and gave us a little taste of what fans can expect. Running now through Jan. 29, Hannah Dasher has been bringing the house down with her 90s country sound and spunky big-hair.

Dasher is also known for her TikTok stardom that started out by her making cooking videos in her kitchen. “Stand By Your Pan” became a viral sensation that has amassed over 1.4 million followers. Her famous amateur cooking style has given her professional cooking status. Very similar to a new generation’s Dolly Parton, Hannah showed off her baking skills preparing “Hello Dolly” cookies in the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

We got a front row seat.

Tickets are still available to see Dasher live at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort tonight. Plus, don’t forget to follow her TikTok page for laughter, positivity, and cooking.