KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is now up to win their 9th consecutive title of Top 10 Best Amusement Park in the country.

Wes Ramey, Public Relations Director for Dollywood, stopped by to tell us all about their exciting winter fun at the park. A Smokey Mountain Christmas has so much to offer including more than 5 million lights, seasonal fireworks, Holiday-themed shows and food, and so much more.

With the Holidays in full swing, Ramey mentioned seasonal passes are the way to go when scoring the perfect gift.

Be sure to vote and make Dollywood USA Today’s Top 10 Best list.