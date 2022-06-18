KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The summer heat can be cooled down at Dollywood’s annual event.

The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration kicked off today and will run until Sunday, Aug 2, 2022. You can experience Dollywood magic with special theater shows, themed food, and interactive play.

The popular Sweet Summer Nights are also back bringing fun, interactive, and bright lights in the sky. Five-hundred multi-sensory drones will fill up the night sky creating multiple animations, including the famous Dollywood butterfly.

At Dollywood, the best memories made with your family happen when the sun goes down.

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is included with general admission and to those with season passes. Visit their website for more information and tickets.