Dollywood seeking child actors for holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood plans to cast multiple children’s roles in some of the park’s most-known productions during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana. Dollywood’s entertainment team now is accepting submissions for the roles.

Dollywood—known around the world for its award-winning entertainment—is casting young male and female performers who can play children 8-12 years old. It is important to note the child does not need to be this age but must be able to convincingly portray a child of this age.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas has been known for many years as the best theme park Christmas event, and much of that popularity is because of the high-quality shows that take place during the festival. The children selected for these roles will play in one of three guest-favorite productions, “Christmas in the Smokies,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” or “O’ Holy Night.”

Parents of interested applicants should submit a video of their child singing a favorite song along with video of them reading “Bear in There” by Shel Silverstein. Additionally, parents should include a headshot, resume (including the child’s height) and links to live performances. All materials should be sent to auditions@dollywood.com. Submission deadline is Sunday, Sept. 5.

“We are looking for those special children who are able to connect with our audiences,” said Dollywood Entertainment Director Paige Bales. “The talent of our entertainers is the secret to our success, and we are looking for that same ability from the children in these roles.”

Both speaking and singing parts are available, and dialogue memorization is required. Rehearsals will begin in late October with performances taking place during the entire run of the festival, Nov. 6- Jan. 2. Each role will be double-cast allowing for additional flexibility.

“We understand that the kids in these roles need time for school work and time to just enjoy being a kid during the holidays, so that is why we double-cast these roles,” Bales continued.

A number of young performers have started their careers at Dollywood, including country singer Carly Pearce and American Idol alum Janelle Arthur.

For more information about the children’s audition submissions, visit Dollywood.com/jobs/auditions or email auditions@dollywood.com.